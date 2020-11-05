MONTREAL -- Citizens are not greatly impressed when it comes to governments' action on the environment.

A Leger poll commissioned by the Pacte pour la transition, an organization that campaigns to change the economy and citizens' habits, suggests this view.

According to a web survey, more than two-thirds of respondents (68 per cent) believe that governments are not doing enough to fight climate change.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the climate crisis has often been relegated to the background in news and government actions, but it is said to remain a major public opinion concern.

Indeed, no less than 85 per cent of those polled believe that the climate emergency is as important as it was two or three years ago, or even more important.

Finally, four in five respondents (81 per cent) believe that the fight against climate change should be a priority for governments in post-pandemic recovery plans.

The web survey polled 1,002 Quebecers 18-and-over between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 per cent.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.