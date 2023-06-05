Citizen patrols raise awareness about misuse of disabled parking spots

Volunteers handed out courtesy tickets to those misusing disabled parking spots in Montreal. SOURCE: MOELLE Volunteers handed out courtesy tickets to those misusing disabled parking spots in Montreal. SOURCE: MOELLE

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon