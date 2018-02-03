

CTV Montreal





Cremazie Boulevard is a sea of concrete and traffic – running alongside the Metropolitan, it’s a trouble spot for those who work and live in the area.

With so much traffic making its way onto Highway 40, or trying to pass under it, pedestrians have a tough time navigating it.

In the past two years, Montreal police say dozens of pedestrians and cyclists have been involved in accidents along this stretch – and a new citizen’s group wants to make the area safer for people to walk and cycle.

“It’s to be expected that it’s not going to be ideal for pedestrians and cyclists, however there are ways to improve that,” explained Matthew Chapman, spokesperson for the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists for Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Ex.

A public meeting will be held on Monday, where representatives will be listening to concerned residents, and discussing options for improvement.

One woman said that the installation of cameras would help keep people safe in the event of an illegal turn. Others say that the signs currently in place are confusing, and pedestrians don’t know where to cross.

Borough councilor Mary Deros says they’ve been asked to install speed bumps, but they can be difficult to maintain on main arteries.

“This whole area has to be looked at and perhaps redesigned, or secure measures have to be put in place for pedestrians and the cyclists,” Deros said.

Chapman said the city seems to be moving towards investing more in cyclist and pedestrian friendly infrastructure.

“We’re really excited and as a citizen’s group in the neighbourhood, our role is to encourage further investment,” he said.