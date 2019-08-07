

CTV Montreal Staff





Those looking for a French Polynesian getaway willing to spend over $1 million per week, can check out Guy Laliberté’s private island on Airbnb.

Nukutepipi is advertised on the Airbnb Luxe site for $190,573 a night and includes five-star spa facilities, a full staff, chef, captain, doctor, massage therapist and more.

The island owned by the Cirque du Soleil founder can accommodate 52 guests in its 21 bedrooms and 25 baths in 16 villas and bungalows. The $150-million project took a decade to build.

The triangular approximately three-kilometre long atoll is about a two-hour flight from Tahiti.