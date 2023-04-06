Cirque du Soleil unveils new show ECHO in Montreal's Old Port
Cirque du Soleil is unveiling a new show called ECHO.
It has a spare, modern look and an emphasis on dance. The performance explores the link between the animal and human worlds with storytelling in fluid motion. Author and director of ECHO Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar emphasizes his background in dance.
"The movement aspect of things, I think it's very important for me. Also, with dance you get a lot of emotion, and I really want to put that sense of emotion into the acrobats because I think that's what brings them to become artists rather than just gymnasts."
Cirque du Soleil always wants to push the boundaries of circus in their shows, and ECHO has -- with the first-time-ever "hair-hang duo".
Charlotte O'Sullivan is one-half of the act in which two aerial acrobats are suspended by their hair.
"We always make sure our quality of movement stays smooth, synchronized, elegant, sort of as if we're floating on air, and it's important to us in the style that we do. We don't want to portray something painful or freaky. We want to show something angelic and elegant," said O'Sullivan.
The other acts are also bright and energetic, and so is the music.
"We have seven musicians live on stage, and all of them are singing," said ECHO creative director Chantal Tremblay. "That's the difference. Also, a lot of vocals and strings, so we have a different sound and everything to support the acrobatic performance."
The band is part of the show, not tucked away in the wings.
Local artist Pascale-Brigitte Baril makes her debut in ECHO. She grew up being in the audiences for Cirque du Soleil shows, and now she's part of the action.
"I'm from Longueuil! Just on the other side of the shore. I grew up seeing the big top during the summer, I've been to many different shows, and I was the kid in the bleachers saying, 'One day it's going to be me.' And apparently it's today. Here I am!"
The show will take place at the Jacques-Cartier Pier in the Old Port of Montreal. Performances of ECHO begin on April 20 and run through to August 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
Have trouble sleeping? You may be more likely to have a stroke, study suggests
People who have trouble sleeping may be at a higher risk of having a stroke, according to a new study.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give cities flexibility to expand borders 'at any time' to build homes under new legislation
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University has been removed from her role. The move comes after questions were recently raised about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab
London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.
-
These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud
A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.
Calgary
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Calgary breaks ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation broke ground Thursday on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
-
Calgary's unemployment remains highest in Canada
Unemployment rates in Alberta were little changed last month, with Calgary maintaining the highest numbers in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Paris Paris to shoot in Paris, Ont. next week
A TV series that centers around the town of Paris, Ont. and city of Paris, France will be filming locally next week.
Vancouver
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeal involving private health care in B.C.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of a British Columbia law intended to preserve public health care through measures against extra-billing and certain private insurance.
-
Lockdown ordered at Port Coquitlam high school, RCMP investigating
A lockdown was ordered at a high school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday morning, as Mounties responded to “an unfolding event.”
-
B.C.'s police watchdog probes fatal officer-involved shooting in Surrey
British Columbia’s police watchdog has been deployed to Surrey after a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Edmonton
-
Rideshare company Lyft now hiring drivers in Edmonton
Rideshare company Lyft is coming to Edmonton, the company announced on its website.
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton
A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
Windsor
-
Jobless rate in Windsor increases slightly
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased slightly last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
What’s open/closed for Easter 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 7-10, 2023.
-
Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener
Many Windsor baseball fans are heading across the border for the Detroit Tigers home opener today.
Regina
-
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
Regina says 'fun and sustainable' e-scooters could be on city streets by summer
Residents in Regina could see e-scooters around the city as soon as this summer after city council approved a bylaw amendment Wednesday that will allow a shared e-scooter program to operate.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
-
Fog advisory issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, calling for "near zero visibility" over some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom says more funding is needed for kids with special needs after school lockdown incident
A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for more education funding to support students with special needs after an alarming incident involving her son.
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.