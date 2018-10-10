

The Canadian Press





Cirque du Soleil is hoping audiences get a kick out of their next show, which is inspired by soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean legend has signed on a partner for the show, which is expected to debut next year.

In a statement, Messi said it was incredible for Cirque du Soleil to create a show based on his life, his passion and his sport. He said he’s convinced the show will amaze people.

Cirque du Soleil CEO Jonathan Tetrault said he believes the product will touch people and challenge soccer fans.