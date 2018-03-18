

CTV Montreal





Cirque du Soleil is mourning the loss of one of their aerial performers, who passed away following an incident at a show in Tampa Bay, Florida, Saturday night.

Yann Arnaud, a longtime aerialist, was performing an aerial straps number during the VOLTA show, when he plummeted onto the stage.

Emergency responders arrived and Arnaud was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Arnaud had been performing with the circus troupe for 15 years prior to the fatal accident. Prior to that, he performed at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, and as an aerialist at Disneyland Paris.

"Yann was loved by all who had the chance to know him," Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil, wrote in a statement Sunday. "Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team."

Cirque du Soleil officials will be cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the event.

The two last Tampa Bay performances of VOLTA were cancelled due to the accident. They have been held in Tampa since February.

Not the first fatality at Cirque du Soleil

In the last decade, there have been at least three separate, fatal accidents during Cirque du Soleil productions in North America.

October 2009, Montreal

Oleksandr (Sacha) Zhurov, a Cirque du Soleil performer, fell off a trampoline during a training session in Montreal. The 24-year-old was doing "general training exercises" at the time of the incident. He succumbed to his injuries in a Montreal hospital the following day.

July 2013, Las Vegas

Sarah Guyard-Guillot, 31-year old Paris born mother of two, was performing in Cirque du Soleil's "Ka" at the M-G-M Grand in Las Vegas Saturday when she fell from a height of about 29 metres.

Witnesses say she was being hoisted up the side of the stage when she appeared to slip out of her safety wire and plummet to an open pit below the stage.

Initially, the audience thought the fall was part of the show.

Guyard-Guillot had been with the original cast of "Ka" since 2006, and had been an acrobatic performer for over 20 years.

Nevada regulators fined the troupe $25,235 after Guillot-Guyard's fall. It was later established that her safety harness became unattached after scraping against equipment.

November 2016, San Francisco

A technician with the Cirque du Soleil "Luzia" show who died after being hit in the head by an aerial lift Tuesday turned out to be the son of one of the founders of the show.

Officials confirmed that 42-year-old Olivier Rochette of Quebec died Tuesday night in San Francisco. His father, Gilles Ste-Croix, was one of the founders of Cirque du Soleil.