MONTREAL -- Five years after first becoming a shareholder in Cirque du Soleil, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) announced Monday it has bought the 10-per-cent stake in the company of Cirque founder Guy Laliberte.

Quebec's pension fund manager will now hold around 20 per cent of Cirque du Soleil. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed. Laliberte will remain in "the creative process of the business" in addition to retaining "economic interests" that have not been specified.

The CDPQ had acquired a 10-per-cent stake in Cirque du Soleil in 2015 as part of a shareholder change that allowed American investment company TPG Capital to own approximately 60 per cent of the company.

The Chinese firm Fosun Capital Group held a 20-per-cent stake and Laliberte had retained a 10% interest.

Cirque du Soleil has some 4,900 employees, including more than 1,500 at its head office in Montreal. The company presents nearly fifty permanent shows and tours around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.