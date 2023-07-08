Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is closing to cyclists, joggers and cars for repaving work

Starting Monday, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack on l'île Notre-Dame will close for repaving work until Sept. 1.

The 4,361-metre track will reopen for a few weeks, in time for the Beneva Marathon and the Triathlon Esprit de Montréal, before closing again from Sept. 25 until Nov. 24.

When it's not overflowing with racecars for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, the Parc Jean-Drapeau circuit is frequented by cyclists and joggers.

Park officials say the Rive-Sud bike link will remain open during the construction period.