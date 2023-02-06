Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne byelection to be held on March 13

The byelection in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne to replace former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade will be held on March 13.

The Legault government made the announcement Monday morning.

A few hours before Premier François Legault is expected to call the byelection in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, the Quebec Liberal Party announced Monday morning that Christopher Beanninger will be its candidate.

The businessman behind the marketing and communications agency NewBase Médias was defeated by Manon Massé in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques in last October's general election. He'll now will try to keep the riding, formerly occupied by former leader Dominique Anglade, in the Liberal fold.

After the Quebec Liberals were defeated in the Oct. 3 election, Anglade announced on Nov. 7 that she was leaving politics. Her resignation became official on Dec. 1, leaving vacant the seat she had held at the National Assembly for seven years.

Beanninger will face Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate Victor Pelletier, who is also president of the party's Commission Relève and has been political attaché to MNA Mario Laframboise since 2018.

Québec Solidaire is counting on immigration lawyer Guillaume Cliche-Rivard to take the riding from the Liberals. Cliche-Rivard finished second in the riding with 27.72 per cent of the vote, behind Anglade, who won 36.15 per cent of voters in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.

Neither the Conservative Party of Quebec nor the Parti Québécois have yet officially announced who will seek to win in the riding. The annual meeting of the PQ association in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne will be held on Sunday.





