Christmas tree spotted atop the old Champlain Bridge in Montreal

The old Champlain Bridge has a mysterious new decoration on it: a Christmas tree.

A drone camera captured video of the tree, which is about seven feet tall, atop the structure between Montreal in the South Shore.

The tree is even decorated and lights up at night.

The old Champlain Bridge has been out of commission since 2019.



The dismantling process started in August 2020 and is slated to be completed in January 2024.