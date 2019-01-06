

CTV Montreal





On Jan. 9, West Island residents will be able to get rid of their Christmas trees.

Those living in Pointe-Claire, Dorval, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro will have access to special tree pickup services.

Dorval and Pierrefonds-Roxboro will also have pickups on Jan. 16.

To have their tree picked up, people will need to remove decorations from their tree and leave it on their curb.