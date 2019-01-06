Featured Video
Christmas tree removal service for West Island begins on Jan. 9
On Jan. 9, West Island residents can dispose of their old Christmas trees by taking out the decorations and leaving them on their curb.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:09PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:14PM EST
On Jan. 9, West Island residents will be able to get rid of their Christmas trees.
Those living in Pointe-Claire, Dorval, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro will have access to special tree pickup services.
Dorval and Pierrefonds-Roxboro will also have pickups on Jan. 16.
To have their tree picked up, people will need to remove decorations from their tree and leave it on their curb.
