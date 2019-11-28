MONTREAL -- Does Christmas music jingle your bells or would you prefer a silent night?

According to a new Leger poll, 31 per cent of Canadian shoppers not only enjoy it, they spend more time in a store when it's pumping out those festive tunes.

The survey found that 80 per cent of respondents believe that music makes their holiday shopping more enjoyable. Only 13 percent of Canadians say they hate music during the holiday season.

Quebecers are particularly pleased with a snowy soundtrack to their shopping: 34 per cent of Quebec residents said their favourite music to shop to is traditional Christmas carols compared to 25 per cent in the rest of Canada.

- With files from The Canadian Press