Loblaw is recalling Life at Home Indoor 50 Count Icicle Microdot lights with the UPC 058703561861 and model number RKPO-UL05010001P44-1 due to a potential manufacturing defect
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 7:58AM EST
The Loblaws chain is recalling some Christmas lights because of a manufacturing defect.
The lights were sold in Quebec at Maxi and Provigo stores, and sold elsewhere in Canada at Loblaws, Fortino, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu Mart, Zehrs, Dominion, and Extra Foods.
The lights are Life at Home brand indoor icicle microdot lights.
Fewer than 900 of the lights were sold across Canada before the recall.
Nobody has been hurt by the lights, and no other lights are affected.
Anyone who has purchased the lights should bring them back to the store where they were purchased and they will get a full refund, with or without a receipt.
