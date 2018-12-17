Featured Video
Christmas Concert Communion & Liberation Choir
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 10:45AM EST
Saturday, December 22, 7pm
Grand Séminaire de Montreal, 2065 Sherbrooke W.
Info: clcanadalist@gmail.com
Latest Montreal News
- Projet Montreal and Ensemble Montreal each win one by-election
- Amid a chronic shortage of beds, Montreal to open new, winter-only homeless shelter
- Santa Claus makes brief appearance in St. Leonard to see Christmas light display and meet kids
- Feds to force airlines to compensate passengers for delays, overbooking
- Measuring wounds: doctors use their phones to be more accurate