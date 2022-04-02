Choosing between meals and medication: Montreal's Sun Youth sounds the alarm
The Montreal-based organization Sun Youth is sounding the alarm as high inflation forces many households to make difficult choices.
In addition, with the winter cold snap, "people have been using more electricity to heat their homes, not to mention the housing crisis in Montreal, where the majority of rents are beyond the means of the clientele," said the organization's director of emergency services Eric Kingsley, in a press release. "When you add in the cost of gasoline, people are being hit very hard."
He added that "you see it at the grocery store, the money doesn't go as far, the family budget, it doesn't have as much impact. People don't have as much room to maneuver to add an expense such as a prescription."
Sun Youth said that since just the beginning of the year more than 10,000 people have contacted the organization to use the assistance it provides, whether to eat, buy medicine, heat, clothing or other necessities.
Of these, 16 per cent had an employment income, double the number at this time last year.
MEAL OR MEDICINE?
Pharmacist Aleck Brodeur, owner of a Familiprix in Montreal East, has a front-row seat to this crisis.
"Many patients can't afford certain medications whose prices are regulated by the RAMQ (Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec)," he said in the release. "No one should be in a position where they have to decide between eating or taking their medication, or even which medications to take and which to skip. Stopping treatment often results in trips to the hospital."
Kingsley said Sun Youth sees Montrealers caught in this dilemma "almost every day."
"Even if it's one or two a day, at the end of the year, it ends up being 450 people we've helped," he said.
The assistance program pays for medications on a one-time basis. For those who need to take a prescription for several months, the organization refers them to its food bank, which provides savings that can then be used at the pharmacy.
Kingsley said people who need support often don't have access to private insurance yet, and are unemployed. "They are often older people who are no longer working, who are on the state's public insurance," he said. "It's a great stress to be put in that position... to make that choice to go without either food or medication is not favourable for anyone's health."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2022.
