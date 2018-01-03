

CTV Montreal





Sainte-Justine Hospital has issued a bitter warning about the dangers of frostbite.

The children’s hospital posted photos on Facebook of children with red, swollen, blistered feet – a result of the harsh temperatures.

“Intense cold can quickly cause frostbite. Young children are particularly at risk. Keep them warm and dry,” the post read.





Frostbite occurs in cold temperatures as blood vessels close to the skin constrict to protect the core body temperature.

When your body is exposed to the cold for a long period of time, blood flow to the extremities – in particular hands, feet, nose and ears, can be severely restricted.

That can lead to frostbite.

People heading outside are warned to wear layers and cover as much as exposed skin as possible to prevent frostbite.

Mild frostbite makes skin appear yellowish or white but is still soft to the touch. Skin might turn red as it warms before returning to normal.

Treat mild frostbite by moving to a warm room, wrapping in blankets and using skin-to-skin contact. Heat can be carefully applied to the frostbitten area, but use caution not to burn the skin.

Thawing frostbitten skin is very painful, explains Environment Canada, adding that the injured skin should be placed in water that is just above body temperature.

Never rub, massage or shake the injured skin – that can cause more damage.

Severe frostbite can cause permanent damage to body tissue. It requires immediate medical attention, warns Environment Canada.

In severe cases, frostbitten skin becomes discoloured and turns black.

Nerve damage may occur and become so severe that feeling is lost in the region. Patients will also develop blisters.

If the skin is broken and becomes infected, gangrene can set in which can result in amputation of the affected areas.