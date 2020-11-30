MONTREAL -- In its preliminary report, the Laurent Commission is recommending putting the best interests of the child back at the heart of all youth advocacy interventions.

This will mean giving children the opportunity to be heard, consulted about their present situation and future before deciding what will happen to them.

It also recommends immediately creating a position for a director of youth protection. His or her task would be to see to a uniform interpretation of the Youth Protection Act.

Currently, the proportion of court cases varies greatly from one region to another, the president of the Laurent Commission, Regine Laurent, said at a news conference in Montreal Monday.

The commission was originally scheduled to deliver its final report on Monday, but asked the government for more time due to the pandemic.

Its final report is now scheduled to be delivered on April 30, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.