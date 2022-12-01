Children behind in their shots, says Montreal vaccination campaign

Montreal children are behind on their vaccines, according to the city's public health department, and a newly-launched campaign is trying to change that.

The Sante Montreal website now includes a vaccination guide aimed at the parents of toddlers and young children.

It contains information on booking appointments and ensuring children are up-to-date based on age, as well as facts on whooping cough, measles and polio.

In a press release, the city noted that just 80 to 85 per cent of five-year-old children in Montreal are vaccinated against measles, while the target rate is 95 per cent.

"This puts the Montreal population at risk in the event of an outbreak," the release states.

The new guide also dispels common myths about vaccinations, such as the misconceptions about certain ingredients or the belief that vaccines are linked to autism.

"Vaccines are free, safe and effective in preventing serious complications from these infections," the release continues.

The city is also encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 and influenza, especially as pediatric hospital emergency rooms buckle beneath a surge in respiratory infections.

At the heart of the strain on hospitals is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that can cause serious illness in children, particularly infants. There is currently no vaccine for RSV.