MONTREAL -- In a program similar to what's already offered in Quebec to separating couples with children, childless couples will now have free access to family mediation during a split, the province announced.

The pilot project was first announced last October by the province's Minister of Justice and Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Currently, family mediation with an accredited mediator is available to two separating ex-spouses who have at least one dependent child.

They are entitled to five hours of mediation, or two-and-a-half hours in the event that they need to review a previous judgment or agreement.

The pilot project provides that former spouses who don't have a child together will be able to benefit from three free hours with an accredited mediator to help them settle their separation amicably.

This pilot project will be in effect from February 18, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.