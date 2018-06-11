Childhood Cancer Canada Fundraiser taking place on June 23rd, 2018 at Molson (Alouettes) Stadium.



We are expecting over 120 participants. We will have a guest speaker series including a physician working in Pediatric Oncology as well as a childhood cancer survivor. We will be hosting a 60-minute yoga practice as well as a silent auction that will be available online in the days leading up to the event. The winners will be announced after the yoga session.

To learn more about our event please visit www.yogauction.ca or our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/388187405032872/





YogAuction! for Childhood Cancer Canada

On June 23, 2018, join McGill medical students and the Montreal community for YogAuction - an outdoor yoga event benefiting the Childhood Cancer Canada...



The event will be organized in the following format:



• Who Children, adolescent and adults of all ages from the Montreal and surrounding areas

• What Speaker series, silent auction and 60-minute yoga practice

• When June 23rd, 2018 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

• Where Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, 475 Pine Ave W, Montreal, H2W 1S4





YogAuction is organized by McGill Medical students and is a family friendly-event. We want to invite you, your members and their families to come join us for a fun day of activities -all for a great cause! We look forward to gaining your support in an effort to better the quality of lives of those touched by childhood cancer.

