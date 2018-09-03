Featured Video
Child suffers serious injuries in fall from window on Pine Ave.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 1:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 3, 2018 1:54PM EDT
A young child is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a building on Pine Ave on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Urgences Sante, the child fell several metres from an open window at 12:15 p.m.
The child suffered serious injuries to their lower body, though the exact nature of those injuries were not made public.