Child rushed to hospital after serious injury in St. Come-Liniere, Que.

A toddler is fighting for his life in hospital Monday after sustaining serious accidental injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers were called to a residence in Saint-Côme-Linière, Beauce south of Quebec City, around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning to assist paramedics.

It was there that they found a child with serious self-inflicted injuries, which appeared to be accidental.

"The nature of the injuries and the circumstances in which the event took place are not public," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Claude Doiron, "as they are part of the police investigation."

An SQ investigator was dispatched to the scene to better understand the circumstances that led to the child's injuries.

The child's life was still in danger at the hospital early Monday afternoon.

For reasons of confidentiality, the SQ is not releasing the exact age of the child.