Firefighters rescued a young boy from a burning building in Montreal on Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building on Roland Paradis Avenue near Maurice Courtois St. in Riviere des Prairies around 3 a.m.

Several people got out of the building on their own, but firefighters going through the apartments found a young boy, around 10 years old, in a flame-filled room.

They rescued him and took the boy to hospital, although it does not appear that he suffered serious injuries.

The fire started in the basement of the complex and caused extensive damage, although the flames did not spread to any of the nearby buildings.

Seven families will not be able to return home until the building is repaired.