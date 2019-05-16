

CTV Montreal





A seven-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Tuesday after he was attacked by a dog.

The boy was playing outside with several friends when the dog escaped from its owner and jumped on him.

The dog bit the boy's face several times before it was brought under control.

The boy needed 27 stitches in his head and has since been released from hospital.

Police in St. Jerome seized the dog and it will be euthanized.

The attack happened the same day the provincial Public Security Minister announced that regulations regarding dangerous dogs would be applied uniformly across Quebec.

