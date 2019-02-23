Featured Video
Child injured after Friday night crash on Highway 20
A man and child are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 20 on Friday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 8:17AM EST
A child is injured following a car accident on Highway 20 on Friday evening.
At around 10:55 p.m., a man in distress was driving between 115 and 120 kilometres an hour on the highway.
He threw himself out of his car, directly in front of a tractor-trailer passing by.
The tractor-trailer then collided with the car in front of it, completely demolishing the vehicle.
The man survived and is in hospital.
He was also arrested for dangerous driving and driving under the influence.
A child sitting in the back of the demolished vehicle also suffered injuries.
Neither of their lives are in danger.
Latest Montreal News
- 'It's a catastrophic situation for us:' immigrants argue for injunction against Bill 9
- Child injured after Friday night crash on Highway 20
- Laid-off Bombardier workers en route to finding new roles at company and beyond
- Unidentified man allegedly committing serial sexual assaults in Repentigny
- SAQ, union endorse agreement in principle