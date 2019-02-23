

CTV Montreal





A child is injured following a car accident on Highway 20 on Friday evening.

At around 10:55 p.m., a man in distress was driving between 115 and 120 kilometres an hour on the highway.

He threw himself out of his car, directly in front of a tractor-trailer passing by.

The tractor-trailer then collided with the car in front of it, completely demolishing the vehicle.

The man survived and is in hospital.

He was also arrested for dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

A child sitting in the back of the demolished vehicle also suffered injuries.

Neither of their lives are in danger.