Featured Video
Child in critical condition after falling into West Island pool
A child is in critical condition after falling into an in-ground pool in the West Island on Mon., April 22, 2019. (Photo: Kelly Greig/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 7:19PM EDT
A child is in hospital after falling into an in-ground pool in Pierrefonds on Monday afternoon.
According to Montreal police, the child was under 10-years-old and fell at around 5:20 p.m.
The child is in critical condition.
More to come.