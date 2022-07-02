Child hit by motorist in Lanaudiere, Que. in critical condition

A child is in critical condition after being hit by a motorist Saturday on Béram St. in L'Épiphanie, Que., in the Lanaudière region.

At approximately 11 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to L'Épiphanie regarding a collision involving a child whose exact age is currently unclear.

The child was transported to hospital in critical condition, according to provincial police (SQ).

Investigators are on the scene of the accident.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on July 2, 2022.