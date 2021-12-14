A child is fighting for his or her life after a school bus in a small Quebec town was in a major crash Tuesday afternoon.

The child's age and sex is not known, said a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police, but the child's life is in danger and they've been in critical condition since the 3:30 p.m. crash.

It happened in the small town of Lyster, about an hour's drive southwest of Quebec City, on the way to Victoriaville.

A school bus collided with a commercial truck, said the police spokesperson.

Police have no further details yet on what happened but say they're expecting more information Tuesday evening.

The area is a very rural one, with Lyster having a population of only about 1,600.

This is a developing story that will be updated.