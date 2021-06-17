QUEBEC CITY -- A 10-year-old student from Quebec City drowned Thursday during a school trip at the Base de plein air Sainte-Foy, Que.

Students on the trip were taken back to their school and psychological services were offered to them, according to the school board.

The Quebec school board Centre de services scolaire des Découvreurs did not provide any further details as a police investigation is underway.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.