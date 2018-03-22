

The Canadian Press





Outdated bulletproof vests, used police cars, unsecured stations and cells and lower pay then other forces are just a few of the problems facing Quebec’s First Nations police forces according to testimony heard on Thursday morning at the Viens Commission.

Chief Ghislain Picard, head of the Quebec-Labrador Assembly of First Nations, said the situation faced by First Nations police forces is discriminatory.

“Why are police services in Aboriginal communities not treated the same as others?” he said.

Picard was accompanied by leaders from different Quebec Native communities and police chiefs.

He said that while the plight of the police forces is not new, the situation is deteriorating from year to year. He said Aboriginal communities want recognition that their police forces are an essential service and not just a “program” as they are classified now, and given the same financial means as other forces.

"Our policing services are not looked at the same way we look at the SQ, RCMP or municipal police," said Picard. "But more importantly, I think what is very disturbing and troubling here is that the security of our people is compromised and that's totally unacceptable."

The commission is tasked with examining the often strained relationship between Quebec’s First Nations communities and the province’s public services department.

Last week, the commission heard testimony regarding the Montreal police force, which was accused of targeting homeless members of the Indigenous community with tickets and harassment tactics.