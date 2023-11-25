Chicoutimi Starbucks becomes first unionized franchise in Quebec

A Starbucks on Chicoutimi's main drag in Saguenay made history in the province becoming the first of the iconic coffee shop chain to unionize.

A news release from the national federation of unions (Fédération du commerce - Confédération des syndicats nationaux: FC-CSN) said that the Administration Labour Tribunal granted union certification to the cafe at 1331 Talbot Boulevard, meaning the around 30 employees will now be union employees. They filed an application for unionization in July, the release reads.

CSN president Caroline Senneville called the decision a employee victory against a giant corporation.

"As happens all too often with multibillionaire global corporations, anti-union practices are almost a feature of Starbucks' brand identity," said Senneville. "The company is infamous for its relentless efforts, around the world, to prevent workers from asserting their rights and even their freedom of expression! Today's victory therefore resonates far beyond Quebec and Canada."

The CSN includes more than 330,000 workers in eight union federations.

"The Chicoutimi employees are no longer alone against their employer," said Senneville.

The Chicoutimi Starbucks opened in 2018 and is owned by Groupe D Resto, a restaurant group in Eastern Quebec that manages other restaurants such as Mikes, Scores and Baton Rouge.