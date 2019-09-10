

Daniel J. Rowe, Billy Shields, CTV News Montreal





The women's shelter Chez Doris gets loads of clothing each year, but there is one particular type of clothing needed to help the around 30,000 visitors per year.

The shelter is in huge need of women's underwear which is in short supply.

"We only have one pair of large women's underwear," said shelter executive director Marina Boulos.

Boulos added that the short supply comes at a bad time, as gentrification and a lack of social housing are driving more women to use the shelter's services.

"We're seeing a 50 per cent increase of women who need their primary needs fulfilled," said Boulos.

Chez Doris is a charitable organization that offers daytime shelter seven days a week for all women in difficulty. The house provides meals, respite, clothing, socio-recreational activities as well as practical assistance in a secure and accepting environment.

The shelter receives many donations that cannot be used such as garments for men or children, and clothes that are unsuitable.

"Clothing that's not clean or clothing that's completely out of season because we have no facilities to store that," said volunteer Mary Dupuis.

Dupuis has been sorting clothes at the shelter for four years and has seen some surprising name brands donated such as Armani.

"The most fun is when we get really stunning designer clothing," said Dupuis. "That makes me very happy."

Chez Doris takes in all used women's clothes as long as they are clean and not damaged.