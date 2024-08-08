Chertsey residents worry tree-cutting project could lead to more flooding

A tree-cutting project is raising concerns among some Chertsey citizens in Lanaudière. They say fewer trees could mean more flooding.

Johanne Ratelle experienced the devastating effects of flooding firsthand when she lived in California.

"It's pretty scary. I've lived it, and it's horrible," Ratelle said in an interview.

Now, she fears the same thing will happen in Chertsey if a major tree-cutting project goes through.

"Where they are going to be cutting, it's right behind my house, 15 metres from my house."

In the spring, Quebec announced it would authorize forestry companies to cut over 150 hectares of woodland in the Ouareau Forest National Park, about an hour and a half north of Montreal. Several lakes and streams border the forest.

"We have been in constant touch with them for the last four months, and we hav gotten nowhere," said Arthur Sandborn, who has lived in Chertsey for 27 years.

The tree-cutting would take place upstream of Lake Monahan, where Sandborn's home is.

"I thought I was going to live here the rest of my life, and if in two years we get flooded on the roads. What happens when the road goes? I can't get out of here?"

"It's the roads, it's the culverts, it's the water source, it's people's home," Sandborn added.

Some residents say they're upset the province did not study how the tree-cutting would affect lakes and rivers.

The ministry did not respond to CTV News' request for an interview in time for publication.

Sarah Dorner, a civil engineer and geology professor at Ecole Polytechnique, says that when it comes to protecting water supplies trees do it best.

"Forested watersheds mitigate peak flows. They also have better water quality."

She also added that trees hold soil in place, capture rainfall and are important for evapotranspiration.

"So the water leaves from the leaves, and it goes back to the atmosphere."

However, some tree-cutting can be beneficial, says Dorner.

"It comes back to what's important for people. What do people want to protect and preserve and what needs to be done to ensure that those objectives are met," she said.

Chertsey is already prone to flooding. In late June torrential rains left roads damaged and more than 100 citizens landlocked. Residents in Chertsey say they hope this project will be dropped.