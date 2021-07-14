MONTREAL -- A type of cheese sold at Montreal’s popular Little Italy grocery store Fruiterie Milano has been recalled.

La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufalat is being taken off the shelves because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, neck stiffness, and even death in severe cases, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

People with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, according to the agency, who added that an infection among pregnant women can lead to “premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.”

There has not been any reported illness associated to the recalled cheese, however.

Only the 200 gram version with the UPC code 8 032891 701270 is being recalled.

The UPC code can be found under the barcode (pictured below).

If you think the cheese has made you sick, call your doctor.

Anyone with the product at home should throw it away or return it to the store.