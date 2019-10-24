Check your tickets: Time's almost up to claim some Loto-Quebec jackpots
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:13AM EDT
MONTREAL - Loto-Québec wants the public to know that it has several unclaimed prizes on its hands - including four million-dollar jackpots - with the deadline to claim those prizes rapidly approaching.
One of the unclaimed Lotto-Max prizes is $1 million, the ticket for which was bought in Terrebonne. Another is a $333,333 Lotto-Max prize to be awarded to a ticket-buyer in Levis. Both of those prizes must be claimed by Saturday, Oct. 26, exactly one year from the date on which they were purchased.
One $500,000 Lotto-Max prize (ticket bought in Quebec City) must be claimed by Nov. 30 and a $250,000 jackpot (ticket purchased in Joliette) must be claimed by the next day, Dec. 1
Three unclaimed $1-million prizes need to be claimed between May and July of 2020, Loto-Quebec advises.
Loto-Québec wants to remind the public that lottery winners have 12 months following a draw to claim their prizes.
Unclaimed winnings are redistributed in the form of bonus jackpots and special draws.
You can look up winning numbers for past draws on Loto-Quebec's website.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.
