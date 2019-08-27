

Julian McKenzie, Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Staffing constraints have forced Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay to close an alternative learning program for students with difficulties.

Principal Collin Thomas issued a news release Monday on the school's Facebook page saying the Directions Alternative Programme had become "too costly for the system" given the current reality.

The program supported 25 Grade 10 and 11 students at risk of dropping out and those with learning disabilities.

Catherine Higgins' child was in the program and is worried about the message the decision will send to students at risk.

"These are kids who for whatever reason have such a low self-esteem that they don't feel worthy, and now they're being told by the school board, 'Yeah. You're right. You're not worthy,'" she said.

The program employed three teachers and one special education technician, who will be redistributed, the school said.

"While the program provided an important support for a group of Grade 10 and 11 students, an era of re-sizing has forced us to focus on meeting the needs of as many students as possible," wrote Thomas.