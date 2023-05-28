Chateauguay school brings back football program after nearly 50 years

Thomas Granberg (left) and Jahki Parkinson (right) are on the new football team at Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay, Que. The tea is returning after a nearly 50-year hiatus. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley) Thomas Granberg (left) and Jahki Parkinson (right) are on the new football team at Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay, Que. The tea is returning after a nearly 50-year hiatus. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon