Chateauguay residents lose their pool, damaged sports centre slated for demolition

Chateauguay residents were upset to learn one month ago that the city's popular pool was slated to close.

The Polydium Sports Centre was built 40 years ago, but the municipality said it needs to be torn down because of problems with humidity.

So for the last 30 days or so, the doors have been locked, and the building fenced off in preparation for demolition.

It's a big disappointment for many in the area who have used the sports centre facilities for decades.

"I went to the Quebec games for this region so I ended up training at that pool when I was young," said Chavonne Neal, the general manager of the non-profit organization Gestaforme, which ran the pool for the city.

Neal said the dehumidification system did start malfunctioning in about 2017, and it would have cost $1.2 million to replace.

At the time, the city already had plans for a new aquatic complex so Neal said it decided not to carry out the repairs.

By October 2022, she said the dehumidification system had essentially stopped working.

"At one point when there’s just too much humidity in a building, it causes a lot of damage," she said.

On that point, Neal and the city agree. The damage is so extensive now the building can no longer be saved.

In the meantime, however, the price tag to build a new pool has skyrocketed.

In 2017, it would have cost $22 million but now, it's estimated it would cost just under $50 million, which the city says it can’t afford.

"We were really hoping that Polydium would last a few more years until we get the new pool. Unfortunately, right now we're in this situation," said Chateauguay spokesperson Audrey Jacques.

If people want to swim, they could travel to the town of St-Constant, 20 minutes away.

"A lot of people who don’t have cars, use public transit, won’t drive or go somewhere else to get swimming lessons for their kids, so it’s just more kids out there who won’t know how to swim, and for me, that’s what I’m sad about," said Neal.

The city is appealing to Quebec to help them with funding so it can build a new pool, but that process could take many years.

Tax dollars will now be spent to scrap the old pool. The city is hosting a special council meeting on Dec. 15, to order the demolition.