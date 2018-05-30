

CTV Montreal





Police in Chateauguay took extra steps Wednesday in hopes of finding someone who knows what happened to a missing woman.

Elsa Maria Vargas Valerin was last seen on Tuesday May 1.

Originally from Costa Rica, Vargas Valerin has lived in Chateauguay for the past decade until she mysteriously vanished earlier this month, walking out of her house and not returning.

On Wednesday Chateauguay police set up a command post in the parking lot of the Saint Jean Baptiste Marie Vianney Church on Rainville St. in order to inform the public about the disappearance.

Officers and members of the Vargas Valerin family will be present until 3 p.m. to spread the word, and in hopes of finding someone who can shed light on the mystery.

Vargas Valerin, also known as Chela, speaks Spanish, French, and English.

The 51-year-old woman stands 1.64m and weighs 95 kg (5'4", 210 lb). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or to leave an anonymous tip with Info Crime at 514-393-1133.