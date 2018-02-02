There's a campaign underway in Chateauguay to try to get teens to stop sexting – and make sure they know the serious legal implications if they do.

Police and social workers are visiting high schools in the area to spread the message that if a minor takes or shares nude photos or videos it is illegal.

Many teens admit they know it’s wrong, but say it continues to happen.

“I do know people who have come forward. I think it's very brave. It's a very difficult subject to deal with it,” said Mack Leduc, a Grade 11 student at Howard S. Billings High School.

Social workers are helping with the campaign, and say many teens think taking nude photos with their phone and sharing them isn't a big deal because they're also under 18.

That’s incorrect, said Veronique Beauregard of CALACS Chateauguay, a group that works to fight sexual violence and crimes.

“It's super (commonplace) in this society. Adults over 18 do it. We talk about it, so I think the misconception with students is they think they can do it too,” she said.

Police say it's happening in all schools and the risks are real.

“It's really important to tell them it's criminal, because they don't know and they don't realize,” said Chateauguay police officer Martine Denis.

Even if everyone involved is underage, it's still illegal.

“Let's say I'm 16. I take a sexual content picture of myself, this is possession of juvenile pornography. Let's say I share with my boyfriend or girlfriend, it's distribution of juvenile pornography also,” explained Beauregard.

The photos can live forever online, she added.

“Let’s say I took a picture of myself, someone shared it, I can be revictimized over and over again. Let's say in a few years, the picture can show up,” she said.

Teens don't always think about in the moment, said school principal Collin Thomas.

“I think they're striving to understand what a healthy relationship is. The technology we have – smartphones, tablets – it's not going to disappear. We have to make sure that the students understand the tools that they have at their disposal and what an appropriate use of those tools are.

Beauregard added that while they’re in a relationship, they may trust their partner and be in love, but if that relationship sours, those photos remain in the hands pf their ex-partner, who could then share them.

The school has had to involve the police on a few occasions because of sexting, said Thomas.

They hope students will come forward if they’ve been a victim.

“There are still going to be a few who are ashamed or too scared to speak out, but with this, it will make a greater impact and make it easier,” said Grade 11 student Derrah Gregoire.

Beauregard’s advice for teens is simple:

“Don't take sexual content pictures of yourself, don't share, and if you see someone who does it, tell someone,” she said.