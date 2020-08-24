MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers have arrested a 22-year-old Chateauguay man in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old James Richard Curotte from Kahnawake.

Police confirmed that the man is scheduled to appear in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse. A court clerk said he will likely appear in court Tuesday.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning at the Parc de la Commune in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore.

Currote was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and police confirmed that he died around 4 p.m.

The investigation was transferred from Chateauguay Police to the SQ, and police said they would release the suspect's name once charges were laid.