One of Canada’s most iconic hotels is celebrating its 125th birthday this year and has some special plans to mark the occasions.

The Chateau Frontenac, Quebec City’s most recognizable landmark, is taking a look back at its own history via an exhibition.

It’s a distinguished history, points out the hotel’s executive director Robert Mercure.

“There’s a reason why the hotel is situated here, we’re literally on the spot of the original Fort St-Louis,” he said. “It’s where Champlain resided and founded Quebec City and New France. So there’s really a wealth of history and things to celebrate during our 125th.”

Over the past century and a quarter, the Chateau Frontenac has been home to royalty of all kinds – the literal type, such as Queen Elizabeth, as well as rock royalty like Paul McCartney.

It’s also been home to sound groundbreaking history. In 1943 and 1944, Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King hosted American President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister William Churchill as they planned the invasion of Normandy.

“It’s an amazing piece of history,” said Mercure. “During the planning, they basically took over the entire hotel for over a week. We played an instrumental part in the planning of the major battle of World War II.”

With spring rolling around, the hotel is offering free, guided heritage tours for the next two weekends. Hotel management is also working with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra to create customized music for the milestone birthday.

“Steve Barakatt, a famous composer and musician, is launching the first hymn, our hymn for the Chateau Frontenac,” said Mercure. “It will be the first hymn of a heritage hotel and of a heritage building in the world, so we’re thrilled.”