Chateau Frontenac facing $10 M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
An American family is suing the Château Frontenac in Quebec City for $10.8 million after a young woman fell down the stairs and severely injured her back while vacationing there in December 2019.
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors.
The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
The fall was "caused entirely by the fault and negligence of the defendants," the lawsuit, filed in June 2023 at the Quebec City courthouse, continues. It claims the family was given key cards to access the stairway.
The woman's injuries listed in the suit include a torn ligament in her wrist, a spinal injury requiring surgery, and nerve damage to her lower body.
Three-and-a-half years later, the plaintiff reports an inability to walk or stand for more than a few minutes and a significant loss of use in her left hand.
She sometimes uses a wheelchair and requires "constant" help from her family to go about daily life, the document outlines, adding that her career aspirations have been jeopardized.
"[She] probably won't be able to realize her professional dream of becoming a surgeon, as she can't hold a static position for long enough, and due to the impact on her academic career," it alleges.
The family is asking the Château Frontenac to pay just under $10.4 million for damages, loss of earning capacity, and medical costs. The lawsuit also requests an additional 450,000 in damages for her parents and three siblings, who experienced "great moral suffering" due to her injuries.
Château Frontenac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
B.C. teen found 'alive and well' in Golden Ears Provincial Park after missing for more than 50 hours
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed late Thursday evening that missing 16-year-old Esther Wang had been found 'alive and well' after more than two days.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Fewer businesses bracing for a recession, but inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
Prince Harry seeks US$406,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's lawyer put a price tag Friday on the prince's lawsuit accusing the publisher of the Daily Mirror of hacking his phone and using other unlawful means to dig up dirt on the early years of his royal life: US$406,000.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Toronto
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Dashcam captures 'fiery' near-deadly crash north of Toronto
A near-fatal accident that took place in Vaughan last month was captured on dashcam footage and shared by police Friday.
-
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
-
Moncton detox services suspended due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
London
-
GO service between London and Toronto will end this fall
Originally launched in October 2021, the agreement between Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, and CN/VIA Rail Canada to operate with existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations, is set to expire and will not be renewed.
-
London men alleged to have communicated with undercover officer to obtain sexual services
According to police, the men are alleged to have communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.
-
SIU called to investigate following break and enter
Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Victoria Street north and Anglesea Street in Goderich to investigate a reported break-in.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Southern Ont. man fined for hunting bears at night in Parry Sound
A southern Ontario man who was caught hunting at night last year in the Parry Sound area has been fined.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Calgary
-
Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
-
Bail denied for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women in Calgary
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women in Calgary has been denied bail.
-
Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene
Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region
A special air quality statement was issued for Waterloo Region on Friday due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen found 'alive and well' in Golden Ears Provincial Park after missing for more than 50 hours
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed late Thursday evening that missing 16-year-old Esther Wang had been found 'alive and well' after more than two days.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's health leadership restructuring in 2022 cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, sunshine lists show
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Windsor
-
$20,000 contribution to BBBS Windsor Essex
Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex is the recipient of a significant donation. The organization is being supported by $20,000 from Windsor Cares.
-
Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
Regina
-
Photos of 1912 Regina Cyclone destruction colourized by Sask. photographer
One man's pandemic hobby has led to snapshots of the aftermath of the historic 1912 Regina Cyclone being seen in colour for the first time.
-
Regina seniors 'devastated' following class cancellations at learning centre
Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.
-
4 people facing drugs, guns related charges following Moose Jaw police investigation
Moose Jaw police say four people are facing guns and drug-related charges following an investigation on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.