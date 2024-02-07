Charlotte Cardin to sing national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Among the dozens of sports, music and movie stars who will be performing or be at the NBA All-Star game later this month in Indianapolis will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter from Montreal Charlotte Cardin.

Cardin will sing 'O Canada' before the game, followed by Babyface, who will belt out the Star Spangled Banner.

Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Keith Urban, Lil Wayne, T-Pain and others will also perform at the star-studded weekend worth of events.

The 73rd annual NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Performing the Canadian National Anthem at the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game… Charlotte Cardin!



Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/tcTUOu2JRl — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 7, 2024

The news came after Cardin was nominated for six Junos, including artist, album (99 Nights), pop album (99 Nights), songwriter, and single of the year (Cult Nation*The Orchard).

She won four Junos in 2022 - single of the year (Meaningless), album of the year (Phoenix), pop album of the year (Phoenix), and artist of the year.