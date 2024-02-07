MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Charlotte Cardin to sing national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

    Charlotte Cardin accepts an award on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Charlotte Cardin accepts an award on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
    Share

    Among the dozens of sports, music and movie stars who will be performing or be at the NBA All-Star game later this month in Indianapolis will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter from Montreal Charlotte Cardin.

    Cardin will sing 'O Canada' before the game, followed by Babyface, who will belt out the Star Spangled Banner.

    Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Keith Urban, Lil Wayne, T-Pain and others will also perform at the star-studded weekend worth of events.

    The 73rd annual NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 18.

    The news came after Cardin was nominated for six Junos, including artist, album (99 Nights), pop album (99 Nights), songwriter, and single of the year (Cult Nation*The Orchard).

    She won four Junos in 2022 - single of the year (Meaningless), album of the year (Phoenix), pop album of the year (Phoenix), and artist of the year. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Two Canadian Armed Forces members face charges

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News