Charlotte Cardin postpones shows after losing voice

Quebec singer Charlotte Cardin has been forced to cancel some of her European dates after losing her voice.

Cardin has been on her 99 Nights tour for several months and was due to perform several dates in France and Belgium before returning to Canada and Quebec.

She cancelled shows in Bordeaux and Toulouse a few days ago and announced on Monday that she would not be able to perform in Liège, Caen, Rennes and La Roche-sur-Yon this week.

In a message shared on social media, the singer-songwriter says her "body is slowly recovering" after losing her voice over the weekend.

She apologized to her fans, saying she and her team would "do everything possible" to announce new dates "as soon as possible."

Cardin's next show is slated for Ottawa on Feb. 6.

She is then scheduled to perform in Laval from Feb. 8 to 11.

Cardin is expected to return to Europe this summer.

The album 99 Nights is the singer's second release.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 29, 2024.