MONTREAL -- Charlie Lindgren will start in nets for the Montreal Canadiens (18-15-6) during the team's 2019 finale Tuesday night in Carolina against the Hurricanes (23-14-2), head coach Claude Julien announced.

Tonight's game will mark Lindgren's first start of the season for the Habs; he has a 7-6-2 record with a 2.67 goals-against average in 16 starts with the Laval Rocket of the AHL this season.

Claude Julien confirme que Charlie Lindgren sera devant le filet ce soir en Caroline.



Claude Julien confirms that Charlie Lindgren will be in net tonight in Carolina.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5aVEIMRnS5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2019

Lindgren's start Tuesday comes on the heels of two sub-par performances by Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price during the team's two defeats over the weekend in Florida; the team lost 5-4 against the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Saturday and 6-5 against the Florida Panthers Sunday.

Julien also confirmed Tuesday that Lukas Vejdemo, a 23-year-old Habs forward prospect from Switzerland who has been playing for the Laval Rocket, will make his NHL debut against the Hurricanes. Vejdemo has eight goals and eight assists in 30 games with the Rocket this season.

Claude Julien confirme aussi que Lukas Vejdemo effectuera ses débuts dans la LNH ce soir.



Julien also confirms that Lukas Verdejo will make his NHL debut tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2019

Following their New Year's Eve game against the Hurricanes, the Habs - currently in fifth place in the Atlantic Division - will have Jan.1 off before taking on the Lightning again, this time at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday.