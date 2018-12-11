

CTV Montreal





At a time of year when thoughts turn to giving to those in need, a Montreal charity is asking people to consider donating some unusual objects.

The Old Brewery Mission is always asking for clothes such as underwear, pyjamas, and sweat pants, and consumables like razors.

However the charity group says there are many objects that people never consider which it could use, such as chewing gum, breath mints, and ear plugs.

It's also putting out a call for padlocks, canvas bags, laundry detergent pods and travel sized tooth paste, shampoo, and shaving cream.

To make an in-kind donation, please contact Christopher Quinn, Director of Support Services by e-mail at cquinn@missionoldbrewery.ca or by phone at 514 798-2244, extension 247, or simply drop your donations off, day or night, at the reception at 915 Clark Street.