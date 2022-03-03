Charest waiting on rules to decide on Tory run
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he's waiting to see party rules before deciding whether he will run to be the next Conservative leader.
Charest met Wednesday night with MPs and senators at a hotel in downtown Ottawa at a reception planned by two people who want him to run.
On his way in he told reporters he's waiting for the party to release the rules of the race to see how long it will last.
"The rules will tell us where a campaign is viable or not," he said.
"You'll remember that two years ago I came to the conclusion that the campaign would not have been viable because there wasn't enough time for me to go out there to introduce myself to the membership and to recruit new members, so that'll be part of what we'll be looking for is are the rules viable.
"Do they allow us to do a real campaign and get ourselves known."
So far Pierre Poilievre, the well-known Conservative MP from the Ottawa area, is the only declared candidate in the race.
As Charest met behind closed doors with around 40 MPs and senators, Shannon Stubbs, a Poilievere supporter, tweeted out an image attacking Charest for supporting carbon pricing and the long-gun registry.
"I'm with grassroots Conservative Party members. Our leader must share our values and respect our policies. I'm against the carbon tax, the long-gun registry, and for tax cuts, not tax takes," she wrote.
Conservative MP and former leadership contender Michael Chong said earlier Wednesday that he hasn't ruled out another potential run for the job.
In 2017, he placed fifth in the crowded race to replace former Conservative leader and prime minister Stephen Harper, in which Andrew Scheer was ultimately elected.
Chong told reporters his first priority now is his foreign affairs critic role, which he holds as Canada and other world powers respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The second focus, he said, is "thinking about, in the coming weeks, what I can do to help my party and my country."
As Conservatives wait to find out their options for party leader, many of their 119 MPs have already thrown their support behind Poilievre.
The contest hasn't officially begun. A committee of Conservatives struck to establish the rules of the race is to meet again in the coming days. It must decide the criteria for membership sales and entrance fees, not to mention make the all-important decision about how long the competition will last.
Quebec Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu said earlier Wednesday he believes the race should run until September to provide candidates from outside caucus a chance to enter, including Charest, as well as political commentator Tasha Kheiriddin, who is considering becoming a candidate.
Others considering running include Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who formerly led Ontario's Progressive Conservatives, and Leslyn Lewis, the Ontario MP who placed third behind former leader Erin O'Toole in the 2020 contest, thanks to considerable backing from social conservatives and members from Western Canada.
One factor that hangs over the race's timing is the fact that Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governs in a minority Parliament, which means an election could happen any time.
The lack of official party rules hasn't stopped different camps of Conservatives from coalescing around prospective candidates and Poilievre from kicking off his fundraising.
He's also been hitting the road. He attended an event in Montreal earlier in the week and on Friday plans to hold a rally in Regina.
Poilievre has also been staking out his own policy positions. Recently, he released a video in which he called Europe's response in the lead-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine "weak."
"There's a reason much of Europe has cowered in this face of this thug — oil and gas," he said in the roughly six-minute video.
Some of those in caucus backing his leadership defended his wording, while at least one characterized it as divisive.
"I think that we don't have to divide, we have to be very solid with Ukraine. And I think we have to be very prudent with comments," said Boisvenu.
Chong added the Conservative position is that Canada, alongside Europe, the United Kingdom and United States, have presented a united front to counter Russia's aggression.
"Our view is also that NATO has been brought together by this threat coming from President (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian federation and it is working more cohesively and more strongly than it has in the past 10 years."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Putin claims Russia is offering safe corridors
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian military has offered safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave areas of fighting in Ukraine.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Russian forces battled for control of a vital energy-producing city in Ukraine's south on Thursday and also gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
GoFundMe head testifies over Freedom Convoy fundraising, says most donors were Canadian
The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament on Thursday that according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.
Industry demands end to COVID-19 travel testing as eased restrictions take effect
Medical professionals and industry groups are calling on Ottawa to end all COVID-19 border testing requirements as the travel sector struggles to recover two years into the pandemic.
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-month-old child, James Audet, and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock.
'I'll do whatever I can': Canadian in Ukraine driving refugees out of the country
A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, instead choosing to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP tables legislation to regulate prices at pumps as cost of gas skyrockets to new record high
Gas prices hit a new record high this week in Ontario, leading to clashes between the premier—who promised back in 2018 to reduce prices at the pump—and the opposition, who revived legislation that would seek to regulate those costs.
-
Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
-
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in shooting at Scarborough plaza
Toronto police have identified a young man who was killed in a daylight shooting at a Scarborough plaza earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Police union argues for limits to RCMP members testifying
A public inquiry is hearing arguments today on whether RCMP officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history should be compelled to testify and be cross-examined.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Some N.S. students enjoy a second snow day; special weather statement in effect
Many Nova Scotia students are enjoying a second snow day as another system moves through the region. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all of Nova Scotia.
London
-
Real estate prices up over 41 per cent since February 2021: LSTAR
The red-hot local real estate market continues to sizzle with no end in sight.
-
Border city mayors 'urgently ask' feds to drop land border testing requirements
More than a dozen mayors from across Canada have written an open letter to the Canadian government, “urgently asking” the feds to drop all testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers at the Canada-United States land border.
-
22nd annual LAWC International Women’s Day Breakfast fundraiser to be held virtually
For a second year in a row, the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) International Women’s Day Breakfast will be a virtual affair.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man devastated after falling for $260,000 scam that drained his entire life savings
An Ontario man says he has been left devastated after falling for a $260,000 cryptocurrency scam that drained him of his life savings.
-
Winter storm approaching the northeast
A strong winter storm is expected to blow into northeastern Ontario this weekend bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.
-
Live updates: Putin claims Russia is offering safe corridors
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian military has offered safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave areas of fighting in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
-
Record number of construction permit applications made in Calgary in 2021
A significant increase in the number of construction permit applications in Calgary last year is being heralded as an indication of economic rebound from the start of the pandemic.
-
Online harassment of Russian-Calgarians prompts police hate crimes unit investigation
The Calgary Police Service is investigating multiple reports of online harassment on a social media platform targeting members of the Russian-Calgarian community.
Kitchener
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Average price for all residential properties passes $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo
The average price for any residential property sale in Kitchener-Waterloo has passed $1 million for the first time.
-
Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver penthouse becomes Canada's most expensive condo listing
A Vancouver penthouse with soaring ceilings and a price tag to match is now the most expensive condo listing in Canada.
-
Track issue on SkyTrain leads to delays, service will be impacted all day: TransLink
A track issue on SkyTrain caused significant delays Thursday morning, leading to long lines for buses as commuters looked for an alternate route.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices edge toward $2, breaking 2nd record in 2 days
For the second day, Metro Vancouver gas prices have soared to another record high, and it's expected they'll go up even more in the coming days in a row.
Edmonton
-
2 busted by RCMP in drug-trafficking case
Two Edmontonians are facing charges related to drug trafficking.
-
Edmonton gas prices soar past $1.50/L amid conflict in Ukraine
Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
Windsor
-
No new COVID-19 deaths, 47 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 88 new high risk cases and 47 hospitalizations on Thursday.
-
Border city mayors 'urgently ask' feds to drop land border testing requirements
More than a dozen mayors from across Canada have written an open letter to the Canadian government, “urgently asking” the feds to drop all testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers at the Canada-United States land border.
-
Huron Church backed up due to IT issues, another intersection reopens
Another intersecting street has reopened partially on Huron Church Road, but traffic is backed up Thursday afternoon due to IT issues at the Ambassador Bridge.
Regina
-
Carla Beck launches Sask. NDP Leadership campaign
Regina MLA Carla Beck appears to have launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.
-
Vehicle crashes through front of Butcher Boy Meats
Regina’s Butcher Boy Meats is cleaning up after a vehicle smashed through the front of the shop overnight.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Ottawa
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
-
19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital
A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road on Thursday.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Thursday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death as the number of hospitalizations from the virus holds steady.
Saskatoon
-
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account.
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon
Saskatoon could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.
-
Carla Beck launches Sask. NDP Leadership campaign
Regina MLA Carla Beck appears to have launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.