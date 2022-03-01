'Charest has hit Quebec from behind,' Bloc Quebecois leader says

Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday morning that Jean Charest has taken Quebec and "has hit [it] from behind.”

Blanchet used a sports analogy that relates to hockey players laying a cheap shot on opponents when they're not looking, after reporters invited him to share his views on the possibility that the former Liberal premier of Quebec would soon run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).

"There are hockey players who are very good with the puck (...) and there are also those who will hit you from behind," he said, pointing out that Charest, who is seriously considering a run for the leadership of the CPC, is a politician with a proven record.

Blanchet noted that it was Charest who set up the carbon exchange program between Quebec and California, "still recognized as one of the most effective ways to fight climate change.”

"And who are the worst enemies of the carbon exchange between California and Quebec? Conservatives. What's he going to do about it? I do not understand it," said the Bloc leader.

Asked if he feared a Conservative strategy that would aim, with Charest as leader, to rally political orphans who might be sympathetic to the Bloc Quebecois, Blanchet showed no signs of concern.

"The last time someone used the word political orphan in a firm manner, he ended up as the leader of a separatist party. I'm very happy that there are people who feel like political orphans in Quebec because they finally realize that Quebec's future lies in its sovereignty," he said.

He added that the CPC is probably playing more than one strategy and that as leader of the Bloc Quebecois he does not wish to analyze the internal politics of other political parties than his own.